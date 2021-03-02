Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has joined the state’s administration as a senior adviser for public health.

The governor said during a press conference that the state is “very fortunate to have a renowned expert” like Dr. Redfield.

“He will advise us on our immediate priorities including planning our response to the coronavirus variants, our COVID-19 vaccine campaign, and our science-based plan for fully and safely reopening our state, as well as all areas of public health,” Mr. Hogan said.

Dr. Redfield began serving in the top role at the CDC in 2018 until President Joseph R. Biden decided to replace him with Dr. Rochelle Walensky in January.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.