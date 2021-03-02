The United States is imposing new sanctions on top Russian officials over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, senior Biden administration officials said Tuesday.

Officials said the list of covered individuals and entities closely mirrors a list of six individuals and one entity that the European Union and the United Kingdom announced sanctions on in October, as well as a list of several different individuals the EU is announcing sanctions for this week.

“We’re exercising our authorities to send a clear signal that Russia’s use of chemical weapons and violation of its international human rights commitments have severe consequences,” one official told reporters.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded with “high confidence” that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) used the nerve agent Novichok to poison Mr. Navalny last August, officials said.

The targets of last year’s EU and U.K. sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, were Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the FSB; Sergei Kiriyenko, the Putin administration’s first deputy chief of staff; Sergei Menyaylo, President Vladimir Putin’s envoy to the Siberian federal district; Kremlin official Andrei Yarin; and Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, two deputy ministers of defense.

The State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology had also been sanctioned.

Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the country’s federal prison service, Viktor Zolotov, the head of Russia’s National Guard, and Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s investigative committee, are said to be on the EU’s list of newly sanctioned individuals.

The U.S. is closely coordinating with the EU on the actions, officials said.

The Biden administration’s response includes actions from the Treasury, Commerce and State Departments.

Mr. Navalny, a foe of Mr. Putin, was arrested in January after he returned from Germany, where he was recovering from being poisoned with a nerve gas.

The State Department is expanding sanctions and taking actions against Russian officials responsible for the imprisonment of Mr. Navalny.

There will be additional sanctions “in response to Russia’s arrest and continued detention of Mr. Navalny,” an official said.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Mr. Navalny’s poisoning.

President Biden said last month that Mr. Navalny should be “released immediately and without condition.”

The arrest has sparked widespread protests in Russia and, in turn, additional arrests.

Mr. Biden has vowed to take a different approach to Russia than former President Trump.

The White House said Mr. Biden spoke in January with Mr. Putin about Mr. Navalny, the recent SolarWinds hack, reports about Russia’s putting bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and potential interference in the 2020 election.

The administration’s responses to SolarWinds, the reported bounties, and election interference “will be forthcoming sooner rather than later,” an official said.

The United States and Russia did agree last month to extend a nuclear arms reduction treaty for an additional five years.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.