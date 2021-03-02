The White House dodged on the chance to weigh in Tuesday on whether New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should step down as chair of the National Governors Association because of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

“That’s a decision for the NGA — not a decision for the president or The White House,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at the daily briefing.

The Biden administration is coming under increasing pressure to distance itself from Mr. Cuomo.

Mr. Biden last year praised Mr. Cuomo for setting the “gold standard” when it comes to his coronavirus response.

The White House, however, has sought to steer clear of the nursing home scandal in his state, and recent allegations leveled against Mr. Cuomo.

Two former aides have accused Mr. Cuomo of sexual harassment and a former member of the Obama administration and of Biden 2020 campaign came forward this week to say Mr. Cuomo made unwanted advances on her at a wedding reception in 2019

The White House has refused to take sides.

Ms. Paski said Tuesday that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “believe that every woman coming forward should be heard, they should be treated with dignity and treated with respect.”

She said the New York attorney general is set to oversee an independent investigation and said Cuomo’s office has indicated they plan to fully cooperate.

