BALTIMORE (AP) - Three youths have been shot in Baltimore in separate incidents since Saturday, including a teenager who was shot multiple times on Tuesday, according to police.

In the latest incident, police say gunmen jumped out of a car on Mount Royal Avenue around noon and opened fire on a 17-year-old, striking the teen multiple times before speeding off, The Baltimore Sun reported. Authorities said that unlike the previous shootings, the suspects appeared to have a specific target in mind.

Police said the victim taken by ambulance to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries, but they provided no additional information.

On Saturday, police said a 10-year-old girl was shot in the chest during a street gunfight between two groups. Police said she remains hospitalized, although doctors are hopeful she will make a full recovery.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm on Monday in Northeast Baltimore, according to police. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

