WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police have found the car of a woman whose death is believed to be a homicide.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said Saturday afternoon that a 911 call from a citizen led officers to the 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis that belonged to 38-year-old Natasha Arvidson. The Wichita Eagle reports that It had at least one window on the driver’s side broken out.

The discovery came one day after EMS crews went to a home and found Arvidson with injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police consider her death to be criminal and had asked for the community’s help finding her vehicle.

