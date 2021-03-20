VIERA, Fla. (AP) - Two married high school teachers were arrested this week after authorities said they repeatedly gave students marijuana and smoked it with them at their Florida home.

An investigation by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office found James Brand, 50, and Amy O-Reilly Brand, 45, consumed marijuana with students at their home on multiple occasions. No criminal activity took place on school grounds.

State child welfare officials received a complaint earlier this month that the Viera High School teachers allowed a girl under the age of 18 to use marijuana and have a sexual relationship with a man who was also living at the home.

The couple was charged Thursday with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Florida Today reports the teachers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. They are being held at a Brevard County jail on $12,500 bail. It’s unclear if they had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

