ALGONQUIN, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois woman charged with killing a couple will undergo a psychological evaluation on her state of mind at the time.

Arin Fox previously was found to be capable of assisting in her own defense, The Northwest Herald reported.

McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt on Friday granted Fox‘s attorneys’ request that she be evaluated again with a focus on her state of mind at the time of the November killings.

Police found the bodies of Noreen and Leonard Gilards inside their Algonquin home and have said the couple had stab wounds. The McHenry County coroner’s office has not yet released an official cause of death for the Gilards.

Fox, who is 39, was arrested in Colorado. Prosecutors have said she has a history of mental health issues and has received treatment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.