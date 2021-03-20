MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) - A Moses Lake man was indicted this week in federal court for allegedly unlawfully possessing an unregistered firearm/destructive device.

Timothy Richard Ray Riggins, 32, allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her vehicle and had a bomb on Nov. 3, 2019, according to a release from the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Washington. The woman said the explosive was in a fanny pack and she was worried about a mutual friend’s safety, The Columbia Basin Herald reported.

Federal officials say the Moses Lake Police Department responded, finding the woman’s vehicle and then finding Riggins in a home in a top-loading washing machine. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Along Riggins’ route from the vehicle to the home, police say they found a fanny pack with “an operable improvised destructive device,” or “a large commercial firework with more than 20 nails taped to the outside with a large fuse.” Two more similar devices were found near the fanny pack, authorities said.

