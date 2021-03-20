WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man shot by police multiple times in the parking lot of a Wichita fast-food restaurant was on parole and holding a BB gun when officers confronted him, authorities say.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 34-year-old George Phillips was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said at a news conference Friday that police responded Thursday night when a woman called 911 and said that her 37-year-old friend was being threatened by her ex-husband.

“He threatened to kill her and her children and she believed at the time that he was armed with a gun,” he said.

Officers spotted their vehicle outside a Braum’s restaurant, saw there was a “physical altercation” between the two people inside and attempted to remove Phillips from the passenger seat, Stephens said.

Body-camera footage that was released showed one officer yelling “drop the gun” before officers fired multiple shots, hitting Phillips.

Stephens said the woman had abrasions on her neck, side and chest.

Phillips was released from prison in December, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He has nine convictions, all in Sedgwick County, for aggravated robbery, aggravated escape from custody and drug-related charges.

