Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol following the violent breach of the building on Jan. 6 is being scaled back more than two months later, the acting House sergeant at arms said Friday.

In a memo cited by several news outlets, Timothy P. Blodgett said the outer perimeter fencing surrounding the Capitol complex will start to come down this weekend, “sooner than initially anticipated.”

“The outer perimeter fencing will be removed this weekend, opening Independence Avenue and Constitution Avenue for traffic by Monday,” the acting sergeant at arms said in the memo sent to lawmakers.

Officials earlier this week repositioned the inner perimeter fencing surrounding the Capitol building and also removed razor wire from both the inner and outer fencing, Mr. Blodgett wrote in the memo.

National Guard members will remain near the Capitol for now, Mr. Blodgett also said in the memo, “although their presence has been modified to support a reduced perimeter,” he explained.

The fencing and troops appeared in the aftermath of mobs storming the Capitol as members of Congress met to count the Electoral College votes certifying the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential race.

Mr. Blodgett wrote in the memo that U.S. Capitol Police recently found that “there does not exist a known, credible threat” against either Congress or the Capitol warranting the fencing remains.

Several people were injured or killed in connection with the rioting on Capitol Hill. More than 300 have been charged with related crimes.

