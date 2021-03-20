PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Gunfire at an illegal large gathering in north Philadelphia killed one person and wounded five others while sending scores of people fleeing, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday inside and outside of a rental hall adjacent to Hot Pot Cuisine in the Nicetown neighborhood, police officials said.

A 29-year-old man was shot 14 times and was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital, police said. Three men age 33, 38, and 41 and a 30-year-old woman were hit in the legs while a 40-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks; all were listed in stable condition at hospitals, police said.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters that at least 150 people fled for their lives from the hall. She said such large gatherings are illegal under COVID-19 orders and police would be increasing foot, bicycle and foot patrols where large gatherings might occur.

