BALTIMORE (AP) -

Baltimore police are investigating the killings of three people in separate shootings within a span of about two hours.

Officers responding to a call shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday of a gun being discharged in East Baltimore found a woman who had been fatally shot while inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two hours later, police found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in West Baltimore. He died a short time later at a hospital.

One minute later, officers responding to a report of a shooting in the Northwest District found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement that the incidents do not appear to be related.

Mayor Brandon Scott issued a statement saying violent crime is the city’s biggest challenge and his top priority.

As of March 13, city officials reported 53 killings and 154 gun-related homicides and nonfatal shootings so far this year. That compares to 55 homicides and 142 gun-related homicides and nonfatal shootings for the same period last year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.