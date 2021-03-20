Five people were hospitalized Friday after being hurt when an SUV plowed into several pedestrians and a storefront located on Hollywood Boulevard near one of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles.

Police said a male suspect was arrested for driving under the influence after his vehicle slammed into a mini-market near the corner of Hollywood and Highland. It happened during the 3 p.m. hour.

Four of the victims were transported to a local hospital in serious-to-critical condition, but all were said to be stable as of later Friday.

Video footage of the aftermath showed the white SUV crashed into the front of Highland Market, which is located on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame, between entrances to a hostel and tattoo shop.

Among the people reported injured in the crash were two members of a local TV news crew and two tourists.

Fox 11 said TV reporter Hal Eisner and photojournalist Joab Perez were hurt working on a segment involving the reopening of the nearby El Capital Theatre. The station said they are in good spirits.

One of the tourists suffered broken ribs and a broken leg, while the other suffered moderate injuries, lacerations and abrasions, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said on Twitter.

“This incident points to continued threat DUI poses to our safety,” he tweeted.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the suspect.

Police advised people to avoid the area of Hollywood and Highland in the aftermath of the crash, which contains a number of major retailers, landmarks and other attractions.”

“This is a really congested area of Hollywood,” Desmond Shaw of CBS Los Angeles said from a helicopter above the crash. “I’ve just been wondering how this could even happen on a street where it’s almost impossible to even drive very quickly.”

