MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The VA Manchester Healthcare System will be holding a virtual listening session to hear from veterans on how to increase services for them.

The Tuesday session from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. is one of 50 public sessions across the country from March through June.

“We want to hear from Veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” Kevin Forrest, director of the VA Manchester Healthcare System, said in a statement.

The feedback will be used to develop recommendations the VA submits to its Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in January 2022, which will submit its recommendations to President Joe Biden and Congress.

Registration for the listening session is at https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.