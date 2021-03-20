LOS ANGELES (AP) - A woman was killed by a man suspected of street racing in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, police said.

Investigators believe two or three vehicles were racing when one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle, striking the victim who was driving a Prius in West Hills on Friday afternoon, Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesman, said.

The woman died at the scene. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. He was in police custody.

Sgt. Mark Guardado told KCBS-TV the stretch of Vanowen Street where the crash occurred is known for illegal street racing. Investigators planned to review surveillance video to determine how fast the cars might have been going.

“They do meet here and up the street. We do enforce in the area for that reason, but as far as a collision actually being a verified cause of the accident, this is the first one that I’m aware of in over a year,” Guardado said.

