LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - One person is hospitalized after a shooting outside a suburban St. Louis shopping Center.

Police say the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday near a Walmart store in Lake St. Louis. The victim was shot several times and taken to a hospital. Police say the victim also was armed.

No details have been released about the victim.

The suspect remained on the scene and was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.