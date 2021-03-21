SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in southwestern Utah.

KUTV reports police in Hurricane were sent to the scene after reports of a man who was acting strangely on the main road through town Sunday morning. The 22-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was hit by a vehicle before police arrived.

He died at a nearby hospital.

The vehicle that hit the man was described as a light-colored truck or full-sized SUV. No other information was released.

