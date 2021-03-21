COLRAIN, Mass. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found dead in a river near where a Jeep had entered the water in Colrain, Massachusetts officials said Sunday.

Police discovered the bodies of the Franklin County man and woman, who were in their 30s, on Saturday morning near the convergence of the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of their deaths. Foul play is not suspected, officials said. The deaths are under investigation, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.