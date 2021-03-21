WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say an 18-year-old driver was killed while racing another teenager on the street.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. Saturday. As police were investigating, a pickup truck slammed into two police vehicles.

The teenager killed was 18-year-old Brennan Peshek of Wichita. Police say Peshek was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang and racing a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 19-year-old man.

The lane Greenwich was driving in ended and the Mustang struck a curb before hitting a tree and a pole.

While police were investigating, officers used their cars to block traffic. Police say a pickup truck approached at a high rate of speed and struck an occupied police truck and an unoccupied police SUV.

The truck driver and a passenger had minor injuries. No officers were injured. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the second accident.

No arrests have been made in either crash.

