STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) - A man is in custody after three adults were found dead inside a rural Missouri home.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said a man called authorities Saturday evening to report that he had killed three family members inside his home near Strafford. Deputies went to the home around 6:30 p.m. and found the victims. One man was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities have not identified the victims or the man who was taken into custody. A potential motive for the killings has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the investigation “is in its very early stages.”

Strafford is about 14 miles northeast of Springfield.

