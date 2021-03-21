By - Associated Press - Sunday, March 21, 2021

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., apologizes after sexual misconduct allegation, says he won’t seek reelection.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide