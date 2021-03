KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A woman is dead after being shot in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near 73rd and Norton. The victim has not been identified. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute between two groups of people. No arrests have been made.

