LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Russellville woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for her role in two kidnappings connected to the white supremacist group New Aryan Empire, according to court records.

Amanda Rapp, 40, was sentenced Friday to 262 months in prison after pleading guilty in October to two counts of kidnapping two people who were suspected by the New Aryan Empire of cooperating with law enforcement. She had faced a potential sentence of life in prison.

As part of a plea agreement two additional counts of kidnapping were dismissed.

An attorney for Rapp did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Sunday.

Prosecutors say New Aryan Empire began as a prison gang in the 1990s and later became involved in narcotics trafficking, witness intimidation and violent acts.

Rapp is one of dozens of the gang’s members who were indicted in 2017 and 2019 on kidnapping, drug, racketeering and weapons charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross said 49 of defendants have now pleaded guilty, including gang leader Wesley Gullett.

