Monday, March 22, 2021

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fraud and theft involving home renovations.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that Danielle Gaspard, 36, of Ponchatoula, was sentenced Friday as a multiple offender - she had seven previous theft and fraud convictions.

She was sentenced after having pleaded guilty last month in two separate cases involving 13 criminal counts including theft and residential contractor fraud.

She is the owner of an interior decorating company in Mandeville, according to a news release from District Attorney Warren Montgomery of the state’s 22nd Judicial District. The release said the case in involved renovation work that was either not complete or not done.

