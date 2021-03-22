BALTIMORE (AP) - Records show that Baltimore‘s top prosecutor has spent more than $1 million to buy two homes in Florida. The revelation comes at a time when her and her husband’s finances are under scrutiny during a criminal investigation.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is married to City Council President Nick Mosby. The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that a federal grand jury is looking into her campaign, their businesses and their tax returns dating back to 2014.

Mosby had closed on one of the properties, a condo on the Gulf of Mexico, days before her campaign said it was exploring setting up a legal defense fund for her mounting attorneys’ fees.

An attorney for the couple, A. Scott Bolden, told the Sun that the purchase of the condo was “a nothing story.”

“She works. She’s an elected official. She has savings,” Bolden said.

Marilyn Mosby has a salary of $238,772. Nick Mosby’s annual salary is $128,583.

Bolden, called the investigation a witch hunt. He said he advised the pair not to speak publicly but added that they are cooperating with investigators.

“My clients are progressive change agents, making them unfair targets of unnecessary scrutiny by federal investigators. Nevertheless, I can assure you and the people of Baltimore, they have done nothing illegal, inappropriate or unlawful,” he said in a statement last week.

Marilyn Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 when she pursued criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who suffered a broken neck while in police custody, triggering riots and protests. None of the officers were ever convicted.

