President Biden is fine after stumbling last week on the stairs to Air Force One.

“He is 100% fine,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “I don’t know if you’d been up those steps, they are a little bit tricky sometimes.”

Mr. Biden on Friday got tripped up more than once as he boarded Air Force One to board a flight to Atlanta.

The images made the rounds on social media, and provided some fodder for his critics.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.