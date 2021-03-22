It’s officially not the Biden administration, but the Biden-Harris administration.

According to a report at Outspoken, “a top White House communications team member” has sent an email directing that official usage at all federal agencies include Vice President Kamala D. Harris.

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads.

The phrase “Biden-Harris Administration” is emphasized in bold face.

The email was provided to Outspoken by “an employee of a federal government agency.”

According to Outspoken, its source worked for a “bipartisan” federal agency that deals with foreign relations but not affiliated with the State Department, which implies a broadening scope to the “naming Harris” practice. The websites of all 15 Cabinet-level executive departments already refer to the Biden-Harris administration.

Outspoken noted such other Harris-centric moves “to diminish Biden” as the official White House Twitter account reading “Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!” “Neither of the @WhiteHouse Twitter accounts from the previous two administrations mentioned the vice president in the account’s description,” Outspoken wrote.

President Biden has on numerous occasions referred to Ms. Harris as the president or put her name first when their names are paired, contrary to the custom of the president’s name coming before the vice president (“Obama-Biden administration,” for example).

Ms. Harris also has reportedly taken calls from foreign heads of state and government.

