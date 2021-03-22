DETROIT (AP) - A 20-year-old man accused of reckless driving was charged Monday in the death of a 9-year-old Detroit boy who was struck while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Daveon Hardiman of Roseville was driving in the wrong direction and over the speed limit Saturday when he struck the ATV, authorities said.

Hardiman was charged with reckless driving causing death, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.

The boy was identified as Mai’Juan Calderin.

