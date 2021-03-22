The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear the case of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev after the government asked the justices to reinstate his death sentence.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by the Trump administration, which carried out executions of 13 federal inmates in its final six months in office.

The case won’t be heard until the fall, and it’s unclear how the Biden administration will approach Tsarnaev‘s case. The initial prosecution and decision to seek a death sentence was made by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

But Biden has pledged to seek an end to the federal death penalty.

Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in 2015 after he and his brother placed homemade bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013, killing three people and severely injuring hundreds more.

He was inspired by al Qaeda.

Tsarnaev told federal investigators that he and his brother were upset about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan where Muslims were being killed.

They fled from police once they were identified as suspects in the bombing and killed one police officer during their chase. Tsarnaev was later apprehended, but his brother died in the pursuit.

Tsarnaev‘s attorneys petitioned the appeals court to overturn the jury’s death sentence, arguing lawyers did not get to quiz prospective jurors about media coverage and whether that led to bias against the defendant.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did eventually overturn Tsarnaev‘s punishment of death, but the government has moved to reinstate the capital punishment.

“Only through inappropriate second-guessing could a reviewing court fault the district court’s careful jury-selection procedures here,” the government argued in its petition.

Tsarnaev‘s lawyers told the high court the government wouldn’t benefit from another review of the case, arguing two jurors lied during jury selection about their conduct on social media.

“Those activities included a Twitter post calling [Tsarnaev] a ‘piece of garbage,’ and a Facebook conversation in which a juror was exhorted to ‘get on the jury’ to ensure that [Tsarnaev] would be ‘taken care of,’” they said in court papers.

The justices did not comment on the case in Monday’s orders, only noting they will hear it.

The case will likely be heard during the court’s next term, which begins in October.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

