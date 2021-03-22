EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) - An Emporia man was charged with first-degree murder and more than 25 other counts after a fatal collision occurred while he was trying to flee from police, law enforcement officers said.

Devawn Mitchell, 23, was being held in the Lyon County Detention Center on $1 million bond after his arrest on Thursday. His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday.

Other charges against Mitchell include an alternative count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and numerous fleeing and traffic charges, The Emporia Gazette reported.

An affidavit filed by police detective Kevin Shireman said the chase began Thursday when Mitchell swerved at a marked patrol car, forcing the officer to take evasive action to avoid a collision. Officers tracked Mitchell but broke off two pursuits because he was speeding and running stop signs on city streets, the affidavit said.

Eventually, Mitchell rear-ended a pickup truck, which went airborne and hit a power pole, police said. The pickup’s driver, Steven Henry, 64, of Emporia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell was treated at Newman Regional Health and then taken to the Lyon County Detention Center.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.