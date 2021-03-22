Authorities in Boulder, Colorado, identified the police officer who was among the 10 people killed Monday in a mass shooting at a grocery store.

At a Monday evening news conference, Police Chief Maris Harold said Officer Eric Talley was killed responding to the attack.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers” in the department and “his life was cut too short,” said Michael Dougherty, Boulder County district attorney.

The 51-year-old officer had been with the department since 2010, officials said Monday night.

According to Chief Harold, Officer Talley was the first officer responding to reports of the shooting at King Soopers grocery store when the gunman killed him.

Authorities did not name the suspect, who was injured and is in custody.

Nor did they identify any of the other nine people killed.

“I am sensitive to that, and we will work around the clock to get this accomplished,” Chief Herold said, in explaining that no names will be released until all victims’ families have been notified.

