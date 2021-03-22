Will illegal immigrants receive stimulus checks? Some are convinced that this is the case, based on statistical evidence.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization, “many illegal immigrants” will be receiving the checks, which will ultimately add up an estimated to be $4.4 billion, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Here’s their reasoning:

“During the debate over the coronavirus relief bill Senator Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat, stated that ‘Undocumented immigrants do not have Social Security numbers, and they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks.’ This is incorrect,” stated the analysis, which was released Monday.

“We estimate that there are 2.65 million illegal immigrants who have Social Security numbers that allow them to receive stimulus checks. We estimate that 2.1 million of these individuals have incomes low enough to qualify for checks, and they have 1.1 million U.S.-born dependent children. As a result, illegal immigrants could receive an estimated $4.38 billion in cash payments from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” the analysis said.

“There is simply no question that millions of illegal immigrants will receive billions of dollars in coronavirus relief checks. This highlights an even more disturbing fact — illegal immigrants are being issued Social Security numbers in large numbers. This is a clear indication that America is simply not serious about enforcing its immigration laws,” said research director Steven A. Camarota, who also authored the analysis.

Those undocumented visitors who have been given work authorizations and valid Social Security numbers, the analysis said, include asylum applicants, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients (“Dreamers”), those granted Temporary Protected Status and those using “stolen identities.”

HOLA: MORE PRESS FREEDOM IN MEXICO

The nation is only just now getting a limited look at conditions on the southern U.S. border as migrants rush to cross the border under the media-shy Biden administration’s relaxed new immigration. Newly released images of children crowded into cramped corners have begun to surface.

One news organization takes such limited access very seriously.

“There’s only one thing not open on the southern border: media access to the operations of Customs and Border Protection. In a totalitarian effort at hiding the truth, the Biden administration has blocked the press,” says The New York Post in an editorial.

The news organization cited veteran photojournalist John Moore in particular.

He publicly requested that U.S. Customs and Border Protection “stop blocking media access to their border operations,” according to The Post.

“I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now — zero access is granted to media,” Mr. Moore said.

“That’s right: He had to cross the border himself to shoot unrestricted. There’s more press freedom in Mexico than in the United States,” The Post editorial noted.

“Because most migrants are crossing on federal land, the feds have the power to keep the press away, but Moore says there’s ‘no precedent’ for them doing so on this scale. It can only be because Biden wants to hide the extent of his complete failure at the border — and just how many people are being waved in.”

THE BIG GREEN FRAUD

Arriving Tuesday: “Green Fraud: Why The Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think” by Marc Morano, founder of ClimateDepot.com and a scrupulous critic of environmental shenanigans.

Fox News prime-time hosts Sean Hannity and Mark Levin have both declared the new book a “must-read,” and no wonder. Mr. Morano calls climate change the “Trojan Horse for the socialist agenda of the left,” warns of the perils of the Green New Deal, and predicts a new lockdown to “save” the climate, publisher Regnery Books says in advance notes.

“Climate change has already been solved multiple times over the past two decades — with highly touted international agreements — and yet it never goes away as an excuse for leftist policies that will cripple our economy, impoverish the world, and take away our freedoms. Packed with telling statistics, damning quotations, and real science, Green Fraud is your source for all the facts you need to understand — and resist — the threat.” Regnery said.

A CHANGE AT HERITAGE

After serving as president of The Heritage Foundation’s leadership team for the last three years, Kay C. James announced her resignation from the post Monday.

It will not be an immediate move: Ms. James will stay on as president for up to six months until her replacement is found — then she will become a Heritage Foundation distinguished visiting fellow and remain on the organization’s board of trustees. Her last day on the job is April 16.

“When we came on board as the executive leadership team three years ago, we set several goals and told Heritage’s board of trustees that we would serve for three to five years to see them through,” Ms. James says.

“We accomplished everything we set out to do. Now it’s time to let someone else take the reins,” she concludes.

In addition, executive vice president Kim R. Holmes has also resigned. He arrived at Heritage in 1985 and became vice president in 1991. In 2002, Mr. Holmes departed the organization to serve as assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs during President George W. Bush’s first term. In 2018, he returned to Heritage at Ms, James’ request to serve a vital role at the organization.

“As a historian, diplomat, policy expert, author, and skilled manager, Kim Holmes has served The Heritage Foundation, the conservative movement, and our nation with distinction,” Ms. James says.

POLL DU JOUR

χ 46% of U.S. adults say President Biden is “very liberal” or “liberal”; 81% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

χ 29% overall say Mr. Biden is “moderate”; 9% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 48% of Democrats agree.

χ 7% overall say Mr. Biden is”very conservative” or “conservative”; 4% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

χ 17% overall are not sure about the president’s ideology; 8% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 13-17.

