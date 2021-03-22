DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa mother and son are facing new charges after they allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new affidavit.

Deborah Sandoval, 54, of Des Moines, and Salvador Sandoval, 23, of Ankeny, were each originally charged with three counts after their arrests Feb. 19.

A new affidavit filed in their Iowa extradition case includes 13 charges against Salvador Sandoval and five charges against his mother.

The affidavit includes a video that allegedly shows Salvador Sandoval fighting with several police officers inside the Capitol building.

The Sandovals are each charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Salvador Sandoval is also charged with violence in a restricted building, violence in the Capitol building, and three counts each of civil disorder and obstructing or impeding officers.

Attorneys representing Salvador Sandoval were not immediately available for comment. Anthony Martin, an attorney representing Deborah Sandoval, told The Des Moines Register his client was there for a peaceful protest and the indictment doesn’t prove she did anything wrong.

The Sandovals are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in D.C. District Court.

