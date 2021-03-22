An Arizona Democratic senator added her voice Monday to growing bipartisan complaints over President Biden’s handling of the border, labeling the situation an “ongoing crisis” and demanding immediate steps.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joined Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn in sending a letter to Mr. Biden saying he must find more money and more personnel, must do better at working with local officials slammed by coronavirus-positive migrants who were released, and must find ways to speed asylum cases.

“We cannot afford to be consumed by partisan battles on this critical topic,” the two lawmakers wrote.

Mr. Cornyn has become a fulcrum for bipartisanship on the border, having made a fact-finding visit earlier this month with Rep. Henry Cuellar, Texas Democrat.

Over the weekend, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, another Texas Democrat, said the Biden administration’s plan at the border “does not look like it’s working” — though she said it may need more time to be implemented.

