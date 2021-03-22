KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A man was fatally shot outside a business in Kansas City, Kansas, and detectives are searching for clues in the case, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when officers were called to 47th Street and Parallel Parkway, police said. Arriving officers found a man in his late 50s who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the man’s name and have not said whether they have any leads on a suspect. Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS hotline.

