PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A driver accused of intentionally crashing into a pedestrian near the St. Johns Bridge in Portland has been charged with murder, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews responded to North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct Friday afternoon. A 57-year-old person was found with critical injuries and taken to a hospital.

The driver who hit the victim left the scene, police said. Roy Bennett, 29, was later arrested in northeast Portland, according to police.

Investigators said the car Bennett was driving was stolen.

The victim died Monday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The person’s name has not been released by investigators.

Bennett is charged with second-degree murder, failure to perform the duties of a driver and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.

No additional details were released, including a possible motive.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.