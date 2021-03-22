MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a 6-year-old boy died from a fatal gunshot wound in a Moorhead apartment where he was left Sunday night with several other unsupervised children.

Police said they received a 911 call for a medical assist when they discovered the victim. A handgun was recovered inside the apartment.

The immediately family of the victim has been notified and the other children are safe, police said. No other details were released.

Police said when the investigation is completed, reports will be sent to the Clay County Attorney’s Office to consider possible criminal charges.

