MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man accused of holding a woman hostage in a Milwaukee residence for several hours Monday morning and shooting at police during a rescue attempt.

Officers responded to the scene at about 4 a.m. after a report of gunshots and children yelling, Two children were able to get out safely and police set up a tactical team with crisis negotiators, according to a release.

Police eventually decided to enter the residence and were met with gunfire from the suspect. Officers did not return fire, police said, and they were able to rescue the woman from the home and apprehend the suspect.

No officers were injured. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on-site by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.