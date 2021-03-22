PHOENIX (AP) - A man has been arrested a man in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Phoenix, police said Monday.

They said 20-year-old Devon Alston was taken into custody and had several handguns and some illegal drugs with him at the time of his arrest.

Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 20-year-old Victor Brooks.

Police said witnesses told them a vehicle had driven by and shot at the victim while he tried to run away.

It was unclear Monday if Alston had a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.