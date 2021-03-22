PHOENIX (AP) - A woman has been arrested over allegedly shooting and killing her husband, according to Phoenix police.

They said the man called police around 2 a.m. Sunday and stated that his wife had shot him and she was still armed in the family’s home.

Police and fire crews arrived at the scene and the woman was taken into custody.

The man was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately release the names and ages of the man and woman.

They said the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

The investigation into the fatal shooting was ongoing, police said.

