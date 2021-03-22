LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police have identified a man killed in a reported shooting in Lincoln over the weekend.

Officers called Saturday to an apartment complex for a report of a disturbance found Luis Noguera, 76, of Lincoln, dead in a hallway with wounds to his head, police said in a news release Monday.

Police had said a day earlier that the wounds appeared to be from a shooting. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police arrested 52-year-old Timothy McPeak on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Investigators said Noguera and McPeak were both residents in the apartment building and had argued before the attack.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.