SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Sioux Falls that left one man injured.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sioux Falls Sgt. Cullen McClure.

McClure said the man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

