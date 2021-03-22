SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Sioux Falls that left one man injured.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sioux Falls Sgt. Cullen McClure.
McClure said the man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
