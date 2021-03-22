KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are searching for two people suspected in the shooting death of a man inside a northeastern Kansas City home.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the city’s South Indian Mound neighborhood, police said in a news release. A woman at the home told police that two people arrived at the home, shot the victim, then fled on foot.

Police said the victim, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene.

The shooting death was the city’s fifth homicide in two days and the 39th this year, the Kansas City Star reported. There had been 38 homicides by the same time last year, which ended with a record 182 homicides, according to data maintained by the newspaper.

