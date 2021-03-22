The Southern Poverty Law Center on Monday asked the Alabama Bar Association to disbar Rep. Mo Brooks, saying his comments at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the U.S. Capitol riot may amount to treason.

“Rep. Brooks may have committed treason by levying war against the United States of American or adhering to its enemies, giving them aid and comfort,” the left-leaning civil rights group said in a 203-page complaint filed with the bar association.

The SPLC said treason is one of several crimes the Alabama Republican may have committed when he spoke at former President Trump’s Stop the Steal rally in January. Those comments directly led to the insurrection at the Capitol that occurred shortly after the rally ended, the SPLC said.

The group also says he likely committed sedition, advocated the overthrow of a government, incited a riot, and conspiracy to engage in treason, according to the complaint.

“Preliminary reports and evidence indicate Rep. Brooks may have committed at least eight federal and state crimes,” the SPLC said, adding that the “commission of any of these crimes,” would violate the Alabama Bar’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

Mr. Brooks has come under fire for comments at the rally for Mr. Trump. He told the crowd that he wanted them to take a message home and “along the way stop the Capitol” and “today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

He has defended his remarks, saying they’ve been misrepresented by Democrats for political gain. Mr. Brooks has also insisted that his comments were meant to be a pep talk for the next election cycle.

The SPLC said those comments directly led to the insurrection at the Capitol when the crowd stormed the building to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.

Mr. Brooks is already facing a lawsuit from Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, who served as a House manager in Mr. Trump’s second impeachment trial. The lawsuit accuses Mr. Brooks of directly inciting the violence at the Capitol.

