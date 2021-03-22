FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A suspect wanted in a shooting outside a downtown Fargo bar last month was arrested early Monday, according to authorities.

The Red River Valley Swat Team conducted a high-risk search warrant at the Hotel deLuxe in Fargo about 12:30 a.m.

The 43-year old suspect has been on the run since the February 21st shooting of three people outside the Bismarck Tavern and was considered armed and dangerous.

He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, KFGO reported.

The shooting victims were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

