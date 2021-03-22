Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Rep. Jody Hice’s primary challenge against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, setting up a proxy fight between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces in the Republican Party.

Mr. Trump unsuccessfully pressured Mr. Raffensberger, a Republican, to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“Jody has been a steadfast fighter for conservative Georgia values and is a staunch ally of the America First agenda,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “Unlike the current Georgia Secretary of State, Jody leads out front with integrity.” Mr. Trump cast Ms. Hice as a warrior for election integrity.

“Jody will stop the Fraud and get honesty into our Elections!” he said. “Jody loves the people of Georgia, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

President Biden carried Georgia in the November election by 12,000 votes.

Mr. Trump charged that voter fraud and shady actors in the state swung the election to Mr. Biden.

Mr. Raffensperger, however, said the election was fair and square.

