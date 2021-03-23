Boulder police on Tuesday identified the suspect in the deadly King Soopers shooting and said he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Ahmad Al-Issa, 21, of Arvada, Colorado, was in stable condition after being hospitalized with a leg injury following the Monday massacre at the grocery store and will be transported shortly to the Boulder County jail.

“Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately entered the store and engaged the suspect,” said Boulder County Police Chief Maris Herold at a press conference. “There was an exchange of gunfire in which the suspect was shot.”

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty declined to speculate on a motive, saying investigators are now collecting statements from the suspect.

“I know there’s an extensive investigation just getting underway into his background,” Mr. Dougherty said. “He’s lived most of his life in the United States, and beyond that, we’re still in the very early stages of the investigation.”

Chief Herold said that the suspect suffered “a leg wound — it was a through-and-through wound to his leg, midsection of his leg.”

She listed the names of the 10 people killed at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive, who ranged in age from 20 to 65, and said their families have all been notified.

The victims include Boulder Officer Eric Talley, 51, whom Mr. Dougherty said was killed running into the line of fire. No other officers were injured in the incident.

In addition to Officer Talley, those who died in the shooting were Denny Strong, 20; Nevin Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

