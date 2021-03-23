COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia are continuing to search for a driver wanted in a hit and run crash that killed an infant and an adult and injured five others, including four children under the age of 14.

Investigators were working Tuesday to identify the unknown driver accused of leaving the scene along an interstate near College Park on Sunday night, Georgia State Patrol told news outlets.

The motorist was heading south when they veered from their lane and hit a Ford Explorer, State Patrol spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. The impact caused the SUV to lose control and flip over across the highway, eventually hitting another car, according to Riley.

A baby girl and four other children, ages four to 13, were all thrown from the SUV. The driver of the Explorer and the infant both died at the scene. The four other children and an adult passenger were injured, but their conditions were not given.

None of the victims were immediately identified.

