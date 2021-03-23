The mayor of Del Rio, Texas, said it’s time to shine a giant spotlight on the “completely predictable” border crisis that followed as a result of President Biden’s campaign rhetoric.

Mayor Bruno Lozano, a Democrat, is once again blasting Mr. Biden after a viral social-media warning in February failed to alter the administration’s public policy trajectory.

“It just blows my mind how disconnected from reality [they are] or maybe they do know, maybe they just don’t want to call a spade a spade, you know, because it’s uncomfortable,” Mr. Lozana said over the weekend, The New York Post reported.

The mayor has repeatedly stressed that his small town does not have the resources to handle the influx of migrants being released into his community.

“If you do send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances,” he pleaded last month as a logistical nightmare for his community of 35,000 people unfolded. “I’m asking to please stop, please make another plan for this federal issue.”

The White House insists that there is no crisis at the U.S. southern border with Mexico and that problems processing thousands of unaccompanied minors are an unwanted inheritance largely attributable to former President Trump and natural disasters.

“Let’s be real, the Biden administration sent that message that you know ‘we’re going to reverse this, we’re going to do that,’ and sure enough within days, within days, it started happening again,” Mr. Lozano countered Sunday. “It was completely predictable. … These migrants are using the cartels to traverse Mexico and that’s a fact and organized criminal activity is rising because of that. … I’m calling them out, I’m so frustrated as a border town mayor about all of this.”

